McDonald's Canada is set to open two new Green Concept Restaurants, as part of its efforts to make its packaging more sustainable.

Image: McDonald's Canada’s Green Concept Restaurants will test new packaging options and recycling initiatives. Photo: courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

McDonald’s will open Green Concept Restaurants in London of Ontario and Vancouver of British Columbia, which will serve as incubator locations to test new packaging options and recycling initiatives.

The restaurant chain has decide to launch new Green Concept Restaurants to reduce its environmental footprint and source 100% of guest packaging from renewable and recycled materials.

The new restaurants will continue to use current McDonald’s packaging, in addition to testing new items for the future launch.

McDonald’s Green Concept Restaurants will start testing the products, including fully re-pulpable cup for cold beverages, new fibre lids, wooden cutlery, wooden stir sticks, paper straws, napkins, McWrap carton, foam and small coffee cup.

The medium size re-pulpable cup will be tested, which uses an aqueous coating that is acceptable in recycling streams.

The new fibre lids, which are made from 100% Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified wood fibre, are recyclable and will be tested on all three cold cup sizes.

McDonald’ will use napkins produced using 100% recycled fibre, and will also replace McWrap wrap with McWrap to eliminate over 400 tonnes of packaging.

Happy Meal boxes, clear cups and carryout bags will be added with a How 2 Recycle (H2R) label to assist guests in determining recycling of packaging.

McDonald’s Canada has also collaborated with major brands, industry experts and innovators to launch fully recoverable hot and cold fibre cup systems globally via the NextGen Cup Challenge.

McDonald’s Canada president and CEO John Betts said: “We are proud of the progress our Canadian organization is making towards our global packaging sustainability goals – it matters to our guests and we will continue taking our environmental responsibility seriously.

“Our Green Concept Restaurants are an exciting new innovation as part of our on-going sustainable journey. They are an example of how we’re able to use our scale for good and keep raising the bar on what it means to be a responsible company committed to people and the planet.”