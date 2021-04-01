Herrods offers based in-mould label solutions for the customers in Australia and New Zealand

MCC has acquired in-mould label producer Herrods. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Multi-Color Corporation (MCC), a provider of label solutions, has acquired Australia-based in-mould label (IML) manufacturer Herrods for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Melbourne, Herrods offers IML solutions for customers in Australia and New Zealand.

IML is an advanced labelling technology, which enables to insert pre-printed labels into a packaging mould during a container’s manufacturing process, thereby helping to create a fully recyclable, cost-effective, durable and consistent product.

Herrods managing director Justin Bennett said: “Joining forces with MCC will open up new opportunities for local and international growth, while allowing us to retain day-to-day control of our operations.

“We’ll continue delivering the high standards of quality and customer service our clients expect.”

Established in 1963, Herrods is currently investing to expand its footprint to meet the increasing demand from the customers.

With advanced pre-press, printing, rotary die-cutting and automated blanking technology, Herrods is said to be one of few printers in the world that manufactures IML exclusively in both conventional and UV inks.

The company, which employs around staff, has three commercial printing sites in Melbourne.

The label producer will continue to operate under its existing brand with the same leadership team following the acquisition.

MCC CEO Nigel Vinecombe said: “IML solutions are in high demand globally and Herrods is one of the best, most innovative providers in the industry.

“For more than 50 years, the company has continually invested in its people, processes and technology, making it a trusted partner to a wide range of local and international brands.”

MinterEllison served as legal counsel to MCC on the acquisition of Herrods, while Harris Carlson Lawyers acted as a legal counsel to the outgoing shareholders of Herrods.

MCC, a portfolio company of Platinum Equity, offers labelling solutions to the beverage, wine and spirits, food and dairy, personal care and beauty, home care and laundry, healthcare, durables and technical and automotive and chemicals.