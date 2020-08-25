Mazoon Dairy seeks to position itself as a self-sufficient dairy producer in the country and establish a hub for food manufacturing

Omani Mazoon Dairy selected SIG Combibloc Obeikan’s packaging. (Credit: SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.)

Oman’s integrated dairy company Mazoon Dairy has launched a full range of liquid dairy products in combiblocSlimline and combiblocMini carton packs from aseptic packaging provider SIG.

The launch forms part of Mazoon Dairy’s efforts to make itself as a self-sufficient dairy producer in the country and establish a food manufacturing hub.

Mazoon Dairy’s new products are made available in four different volumes including 150ml, 200ml, 250ml and 1,000ml.

Mazoon Dairy’s new liquid dairy products available in various varieties

The new line of liquid dairy products includes various varieties such as chocolate, banana and strawberry in the flavoured milk segment of as well as orange, mango, guava, pomegranate, mixed berry and cocktail in the juice segment.

Mazoon Dairy CEO Dr Arjun Subramanian said: “This launch represents another milestone in our journey of growth. It brings us closer to our bigger goal of fulfilling our national vision for economic development by establishing a self-sufficient economy.

“Today we are offering the Omani and other regional markets a wider range of products that appeal to every age category, using the highest standards and best practices in the industry. This could not have been possible without the support of our partner, SIG Combibloc Obeikan.”

Mazoon Dairy leverages SIG’s flexible filling technology for different product categories such as white milk, flavoured milk and juice.

SIG Combibloc Obeikan chief operating officer Abdelghany Eladib said: “Oman currently imports 70% of its dairy products and Mazoon Dairy is determined to reduce this to 10%.

“We are honoured to play a role in supporting the Sultanate and Mazoon Dairy’s mission in boosting local self-sufficiency and meeting rising demand.”

Mazoon Dairy, which operates a production facility in As’Sunainah in the Al Buraimi Governorate, offers a range of products, including fresh milk, long life milk, flavoured milk, yoghurt, laban, ice-cream, cheese and juices, reaching consumers across the GCC region.

