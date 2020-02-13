The new lines utilize cutting-edge technology and automation to optimize raw material usage

Mauser Packaging invests in F-Style can lines. (Credit: BWAY Corporation)

Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging life cycle, is making significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment to more than double the combined production capacity of quart and gallon-sized F-style metal cans at its Memphis, Tennessee facility.

After the successful installation of a new quart-sized F-Style can line at the facility in August 2019, an additional investment is being made in a new gallon-sized can line. The new lines utilize cutting-edge technology and automation to optimize raw material usage, reduce waste, reduce energy consumption, provide enhanced safety features, and offer significantly higher productivity levels.

“Our investment in the latest F-style can technology in North America puts us a step ahead of the competition,” said Brian Cooke, President, Small Packaging, Mauser Packaging Solutions. “It adds the necessary capacity to meet our customers’ growing demand for high-quality F-style cans, and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to partnering with our customers to provide unmatched quality and customer service.”

The gallon F-Style can line is anticipated to be fully operational in Q3 2020 with an expected increase in capacity and improvement in quality. The quart-sized F-style can line has already resulted in a significant improvement in output. Mauser Packaging Solutions continues to upgrade technology on existing machines throughout its network of facilities.

Ranging in size from half pint to 1 gallon, F-Style cans are ideal for packaging solvents, such as paint thinner, charcoal lighter fluid, chemicals, and other products. Cans contain a minimum of 25% recycled content and are 100% recyclable post-use.

Source: Company Press Release