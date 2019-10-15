Novolex develops and manufactures diverse packaging and food service products

Image: Matthew Winokur has been named senior vice president of corporate affairs at Novolex. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Novolex.

Continuing to attract the world’s top talent, Novolex announced Matthew Winokur has been named Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs, a new position at the company.

Winokur had been serving as a consultant to Novolex, a leader in packaging choice, sustainability and innovation. As Senior Vice President, Winokur will help bring a unified approach to Novolex communications, public affairs and sustainability strategies, working closely with both internal and external stakeholders. He will also join the Novolex Senior Leadership Team and chair the Novolex Corporate Communications Council.

“We’re excited to have Matt join Novolex in a full-time capacity and contribute his expertise to advance our growth strategy,” said Stan Bikulege, Chairman and CEO of Novolex. “His guidance will enable us to further build our brand with our many external stakeholders and internally with our more than 10,000 Novolex family members.”

A well-respected industry veteran, Winokur brings more than 35 years of experience helping corporations, governments and nonprofit organizations around the world. His wide-ranging expertise includes crisis communications, media relations, corporate positioning strategy, stakeholder engagement, sustainability programs, employee communications and community relations.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Novolex and have the opportunity to work closely with the many talented people at the company,” Winokur said. “I look forward to building on the many initiatives underway already that are supporting the company’s growth and will help to advance our reputation as a packaging leader and advocate in the industry.”

Known as a premier communicator and team-builder, Winokur has successfully helped companies build their brands throughout his career. He began working as a consultant to Novolex — quickly becoming an integral part of the Communications team — while heading his own firm, Winokur Communications. Prior to this, he was Vice President of Sustainability and Vice President of Corporate Affairs for Axalta Coating Systems. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President for Ogilvy Public Relations and held a variety of corporate affairs positions at Altria Group and its Philip Morris International business.

Winokur holds a bachelor’s degree from Dickinson College, a master’s degree from McMaster University and an MBA from the NYU Stern School of Business. He also has served as an adjunct lecturer at City University of New York.

Winokur will report directly to the CEO. Phil Rozenski, Vice President of Public Affairs, and Erik Gonring, Director of Sustainability, will report to Winokur.

Source: Company Press Release