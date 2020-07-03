Master Label opted for 22in FA-Line flexo press with 12 UV-flexo printing units, gravure, and cold foil features

Master Label installs the Nilpeter flexo press in Indonesia. (Credit: Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay)

Indonesian printing company Master Label has invested in FA-22 multi-substrate press from Nilpeter, a Danish press manufacturer, to boost its operations.

The firm has purchased the 22in Nilpeter FA-Line featuring 12 UV-flexo printing units, gravure, and cold foil, making its Nilpeter’s largest flexo press installed in Indonesia.

Master Label supplies health & beauty labels for brand owners in the region as well as labels and flexible packaging products for food and beverage, household care, pharmaceuticals, special chemicals, specialty and smart packaging.

Master Label owner Dharmadi Bongso said: “The new investment will take Master Label to a new level through higher production efficiency and printing quality.

“The new FA-22 is configured to a degree where we can meet all demands from the market, while also exploring new opportunities. Since installation, we’ve run shrink sleeves, PE-material, tobacco, and long-run label jobs, benefitting from the fast changeovers, easy setup, and extremely good material handling.

“The press has a technical specification, which enables us to cater to the label printing market as well as the flexible packaging market, which continues to grow in Indonesia.”

Nilpeter FA-Line press enables quick job setups and changeovers

The new multi-substrate FA-Line press is designed to provide the tightest register tolerance, and enhanced printing results on multiple substrates. It also provides operators with easy access for quick job setups and changeovers.

Nilpeter Asia Pacific managing director John Andersen said: “Nilpeter and Master Label have been working together for years, but it is not until now that we have installed a Nilpeter press in this unique configuration in the Master Label Jakarta factory.”

In May 2020, Argentina-based packaging firm Envases Group has purchased Nilpeter FA-22 multi-substrate press to boost its business in the South American region.

Planned to be installed at its Buenos Aires plant, the press is designed to accommodate the printer’s needs. It features an intuitive user-interface and fully mobile print controls.