US-based organic and gluten free cracker company Mary’s Gone Crackers has announced rebrand via refreshed packaging initiative.

The rebrand will be revealed with the launch of a new box design for the plant-based and protein-rich ingredients by the end of this fall.

The packaging advancements will comprise of a clean and white box design with hand-drawn images of the cracker seeds and watercolour illustrations with unique pairings suggestions.

The package updates will also include an imagery of the California Ricelands Waterbird Foundation, an organisation supported by the company.

For the improvement of shelf appeal, the logo of the brand will also be compressed into a simple design.

Mary’s Gone Crackers is planning to complete the entire rebrand by the end of this year.

According to the company, customers will recognise the familiar sized cartons, and no alterations to UPCs or barcodes will be made.

The firm will not change the product recipes and will continue to use quality organic, non-GMO, gluten free, vegan, kosher and whole grain ingredients.

Mary’s Gone Crackers president and CEO Tetsuya Fujisaki said: “Mary’s Gone Crackers entered the gluten free space 15 years ago when gluten free eating was an unfamiliar concept.

“We are still the only fully organic and gluten free cracker brand available nationally at major grocers, and we want the rebrand to celebrate our commitment to authentic food while modernizing our look in the everchanging gluten free market.”

Mary’s Gone Crackers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kameda Seika, which is a Japan-based manufacturer of rice crackers.

