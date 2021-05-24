The new 30-piece Mega Pack has been designed to minimise plastic waste in partnership with How2Recycle

ORBIT Mega Pack Peppermint. (Credit: PRNewswire / Mars Wrigley)

Mars Wrigley, a manufacturer of chocolate, chewing gum, mints and fruity confection products, has unveiled a new sustainable 30-piece Mega Pack.

The new ORBIT Mega Pack also features on-pack guides from How2Recycle, which is a standardised labelling system.

How2Recycle will help communicate a step-by-step guide on the recycling of each part of the pack.

Mars Wrigley’s new pack features an outer plastic package, which is claimed to be recycled in half of US recycling streams.

Mars Wrigley stated that the new ORBIT packaging is the latest step in its sustainability path to revamp its packaging portfolio and advance its progress to achieve the goal of 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

Mars Wrigley US gum and mints senior director Ivonne Andreu said: “We are delighted to partner with How2Recycle for ORBIT Mega Pack as society begins to seek fresh breath on-the-go once again and celebrate more in-person moments in 2021.

“We’re committed to our Mars Wrigley’s purpose of Better Moments, More Smiles and to making a positive societal impact through more sustainability and increased recycling transparency on our ORBIT Mega Pack.”

ORBIT Mega Pack, which is available at retailers across the US, is marketed in peppermint and spearmint flavours.

In March this year, biodegradable materials developer Danimer Scientific partnered with Mars Wrigley for the development of biodegradable packaging from natural ingredients.

As part of the two-year partnership, the firms will work together to develop advanced compostable packaging to support a more sustainable environment.