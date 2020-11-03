Mars intends to incorporate recycled polypropylene plastic into the primary packaging for its pet food brands

The recycled material is certified under the Institute of Sustainability & Carbon Certification scheme. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated)

Mars, a US-based pet food company, has partnered with chemical firm SABIC and packaging supplier Huhtamaki to include food-grade recycled plastic in the packaging of pet food brands to build a circular economy.

From 2021, Mars intends to incorporate recycled polypropylene plastic into the primary packaging for some of its pet food brands.

Mars commits to use 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025

The move forms part of Mars’ Sustainable Packaging Plan and commitment to using 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

Additionally, Mars aims to use 30% recycled content and reduce the 25% less virgin plastic by 2025.

Through the collaboration, SABIC will use advanced recycling process to transform mixed, used plastic, which would otherwise hard to recycle via traditional recycling routes, into plastic that is suitable for new food-grade recycled packaging.

Mars chief procurement and sustainability officer Barry Parkin said: “Through our partnership with Huhtamaki and SABIC, we will test-and-learn, progressively scale up recycled plastic content in our packs, and ultimately help drive circular packaging systems.”

The recycled material is certified under the Institute of Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC PLUS) scheme, which confirms the authenticity of the recycled material for the final product.

The US-based pet food company said that it is testing the recycling technology in Europe, and increase the volumes in 2021. It plans to further expand the use of recycled content to other brands.

Huhtamaki president and CEO Charles Héaulmé said: “This new flexible packaging structure with recycled food-grade plastic is an important milestone on our journey towards achieving more than 80% of raw materials we use to be either renewable or recycled.”

In October this year, skincare brand Origins and its parent company The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) partnered with SABIC and beauty packaging manufacturer Albéa to launch an advanced recycled tube package.