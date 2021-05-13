The Ben’s Original packaging consists of the new brand name on an orange background and the same navy blue font to help shoppers identify the rice easily

Mars Food has unveiled new packaging for Ben’s Original products, as part of its efforts to better promote the brand.

Shoppers will be provided with a range of rice dishes with flavours and textures inside the packaging.

Mars is offering Ben’s Original in a variety of white, whole grain brown and flavoured rice, which ranges in cook times from 90 seconds to 30 minutes.

It is now selling Ben’s Original products with new packaging at retailers across the US.

Mars Food North America regional president Denis Yarotsky said: “Getting to this point on our brand evolution journey has been the result of our continuing commitment to listen to consumers, as well as the support and dedication of our Mars Food Associates.”

The company stated that the new packaging is part of the brand’s ambition to create a more inclusive future while maintaining its commitment to producing the world’s best rice.

Mars Food global CMO and R&D officer Rafael Narvaez said: “Ben’s Original is not just a name and packaging change – we believe everyone deserves to feel welcome, heard and have access to nutritious food.

“That’s why we’ve committed to taking actions based on insights from thousands of consumers, as well as our own Associates, that are designed to enhance inclusion and equity in service of our new brand purpose to create meals, experiences and opportunities that offer everyone a seat at the table.”

In March this year, packaging company Amcor and Mars Food announced the development of easier to recycle microwavable rice pouches in the UK.