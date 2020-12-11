The partnership intends to deploy advanced packaging technology to produce the industry’s first food-safe, mono-material microwavable rice pouch

Recyclable mono-polypropylene plastic (PP) microwavable rice pouch. (Credit: Amcor Plc.)

Mars Food has partnered with packaging firm Amcor to launch its recyclable mono-polypropylene plastic (PP) microwavable rice pouch in 2021.

The partnership intends to deploy advanced packaging technology to produce the industry’s first food-safe, mono-material microwavable rice pouch for Mars Food’s household brands Ben’s Original and Seeds of Change.

Mars Food said that the high performing mono-PP material will enable its brands’ packaging to retain the shape, shelf life, functionality and high safety standards.

Also, the packaging is designed for future recycling, ensuring the mechanical and chemical recycling of the pouches with existing infrastructure.

Mars Food multisales and global customers president Fiona Dawson said: “We’re committed to finding more sustainable solutions for our packaging that are food safe without compromising quality.

“We believe in tackling the world’s sustainability challenges together, and through this partnership with Amcor, we will pilot, learn and then scale the volume of recyclable mono-polypropylene pouches across our portfolio.”

To develop the advanced packaging solution, Mars Food and Amcor have jointly worked for three years to help support a circular economy.

The partnership is part of Mars’ Sustainable Packaging Plan, which targets obtaining 100% recyclable, compostable or reusable packaging by 2025.

Amcor said that the project builds on its recent AmLite HeatFlex Recyclable breakthrough, and has leveraged its material science and packaging sustainability expertise to develop the packaging.

Also, the packaging technology will be the company’s first application for microwaveable food and the first in a stand-up pouch format.

Mars Food has supported the development of the new material through stringent testing and conducted significant scale-up tests in its production facilities in the UK.

The company ensured the material development met all its functional requirements while protecting product quality and safety, after working in collaboration with Amcor.

Amcor Flexibles EMEA president Michael Zacka said: “Our R&D team has invested their passion and expertise to develop a unique innovation roadmap of more sustainable solutions for plastic, paper and aluminium packaging.

“Thanks to that foresight and leadership in innovation, we are excited to announce yet another industry first in recycle-ready packaging.

“Launching our recyclable retort material in a stand-up pouch format that meets stringent food safety standards is a challenge, and Mars Food took this journey together with us. It will be a win when their brands deliver this innovation to consumers.”