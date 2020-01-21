Marlish Farm has been abstracting its natural spring water for over 80 years, initially using it for its own daily operational needs

Marlish has introduced five spring water products in beverage cans with another launching in January 2020

Marlish Waters, a U.K.-based family-run farm diversification business, is packaging its delicious still and sparkling spring water in beverage cans from Crown Bevcan Europe & Middle East (Crown). Derived from a completely sustainable resource that is naturally replenished by rainwater that falls on the Northumbrian hills, Joe Evans and his cousin and co-owner Elizabeth Walton saw a unique opportunity for a regional independent brand in the burgeoning canned water sector.

The result is an enviable model for how a sustainably made product and mission driven company can go to market. With support and guidance from Crown, Marlish has introduced five spring water products in beverage cans with another launching in January 2020.

Marlish Farm has been abstracting its natural spring water for over 80 years, initially using it for its own daily operational needs. As the family farm evolved over time and the conversation around sustainability heated up, Joe and Elizabeth became passionate about sharing their spring water with the world and simultaneously taking a stand against non-sustainable packaging.

The business has operated sustainably from day one, creating its own fuel sources and utilizing solar power to heat its facilities. This environmentally friendly focus carried over into the package format selection process, with Evans and [Walton] seeking for alternative lightweight, durable solutions that would enable them to reach new market channels, while staying environmentally friendly. With many friends in the craft beer industry adopting aluminum cans, Evans knew where they needed to go next and after conducting extensive research, found the right packaging partner in Crown.

Evans explained: “The Crown team was very responsive and shared our belief that the canned water industry had huge potential. The Company put as many resources behind our project as possible and went the extra mile for us, which we appreciate. Our products have been very well received in the market and we are absolutely over the moon with how the packaging design.”

In the early stages of development, Crown’s engineering experts advised Marlish about the type of equipment it would need and helped facilitate checks, testing and training. With the machinery and materials in place, Crown’s printing experts worked with Evans and Walton to develop the perfect graphics for each product. Crown has continued to support the brand by showcasing Marlish products at industry events around the world, which helped to introduce them to the market.

Every Marlish product is made on the farm using natural spring water and canned at the source. In addition to unflavored varieties, Marlish’s portfolio includes Sparkling Sicilian Lemon, Sparkling Brazilian Orange and Sparkling Raspberry. An Elderflower flavor will launch in January 2020. These naturally flavored waters are sugar-free and vegan friendly. Marlish products can be ordered through the company’s website or purchased at hotels, restaurants, service stations and up market retailers across the U.K.

