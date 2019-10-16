The new SmartDate TTO coders will help packaging companies to print up to 455 packs per minute

Image: Markem-Imaje has introduced three new SmartDate TTO coders. Photo: courtesy of vixrealitum from Pixabay.

Markem-Imaje, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dover, has introduced three new SmartDate thermal transfer overprinter (TTO) coders.

The company has expanded its line of SmartDate TTO portfolio to offer improved operational efficiency to produce flexible film packaging for food, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and building products.

The SmartDate X45, X65 and X65-128 models with new-to-market functionality will help improve costs by offering deeper insights into production downtime and reducing mistakes.

Markem-Imaje’s new TTO coders were developed to support the user’s process-improvement initiatives through a built-in tool that tracks packaging line downtime.

The coders improved user interface offers rapid customised access to production metrics and tasks.

SmartDate TTO coders will help packaging companies to print up to 455 packs per minute (ppm) compared to an industry average of 120-160 ppm.

With a built-in process-improvement tool, the new coders will enable to analyse packaging line downtime reasons and facilitates data-driven decision-making.

The relative motion feature allows to fully print codes even if the packaging material stops halfway through the print.

SmartDate X65 coder can deliver 455 ppm at 300 dpi, while SmartDate X65-128 can achieve 400 ppm across an area up to 128mm x 500mm to deliver double the variable print compared to standard coders.

The dead-dot-detection feature allows printers to make adjustments before printing problematic codes, and the Detect-Plus add-on confirms code presence, position and quality on the product film directly.

Markem-Imaje is involved in the manufacturing of product identification and traceability solutions. The company offers a range of inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems to its customers.

In June this year, Markem-Imaje introduced six packaging intelligence solutions for the improvement of supply chain transparency.

Markem-Imaje has developed scalable and end-to-end solutions that can be easily incorporated to help manufacturers maximise the benefits from digitalisation.