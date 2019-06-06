Dover’s business unit Markem-Imaje has introduced six packaging intelligence solutions for the improvement of supply chain transparency.

Image: Markem-Imaje introduces six packaging intelligence solutions to improve supply chain transparency. Photo: courtesy of Alexas_Fotos / Pixabay.

The new intelligent packaging solutions will enable manufacturer to digitalise their supply chains more easily and cost effectively to maximise profitability through improved line efficiency, minimised waste and better compliance, while better protecting and promoting their brands.

Markem-Imaje has developed scalable and end-to-end solutions that can be easily incorporated to help manufacturers maximise the benefits from digitalisation.

The new solutions, which can run alone or together, are based on CoLOS information management system that will help reduce waste and improve efficiency and traceability.

They will help in product tracking, promotional coding, line and data management, pallet tracking, coding integrity and packaging integrity.

Product tracking will help create unique fingerprints and aggregates data to track products at item, case and pallet levels, offering better safety for distributors, resellers and users.

Promotional coding simplifies to use packaging as a way to run always on digital promotions. It will remove the need for costly real-time controllers and hardware that have historically limited campaigns to a few lines or required pre-printed materials,

Line and data management will enhance data accuracy and line efficiency by allowing seamless manual and automated data and information processing, marking and coding, including full integration with third-party systems like enterprise resource planning (ERP) and manufacturing execution systems (MES).

Pallet tracking allows seamless tracking via automatic application of compliant labels containing real-time data and no impact on production rates.

Coding integrity reduces rework and scrap by detecting product coding errors in real time, helping manufacturers to address issues before more products have been incorrectly marked.

Packaging integrity helps to eliminate waste from pre-printed packaging material mistakes by confirming codes are being printed on the material in the right orientation.

Markem-Imaje has also launched a range of financing models, which can be used by different companies to implement the above solutions without using their capital.

Markem-Imaje produces product identification and traceability solutions, including inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems.