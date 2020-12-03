The new press is poised to fill a gap in the market for a servo powered machine that prioritises both ease of use and reducing operating costs known to affect legacy presses

Mark Andy’s second iteration of its Evolution Series flexo press. (Credit: Mark Andy)

Mark Andy is launching the second iteration of its Evolution Series flexo press, which initially debuted at Labelexpo Europe in 2019. The newest press, Evolution Series E3, is poised to fill a gap in the market for a servo powered machine that prioritizes both ease of use and reducing operating costs known to affect legacy presses.

The original Evolution Series flagship press is being rebranded to Evolution Series E5. This machine provides converters a scalable production solution designed to serve their business needs today, while providing adaptability to the needs driving future business growth. In its first year, over 46 Evolution Series presses have been installed worldwide. All presses currently installed are Evolution Series E5s.

Evolution Series E3 is available in 13 and 17 inch (330 and 430 mm) web widths with production speeds up to 500 fpm (150 mpm). Evolution Series E5 maintains its technical specifications and is available in 13 and 17 inch (330 and 430 mm) web widths with production speeds up to 750 fpm (230 mpm).

On the decision to introduce another addition to the company’s encompassing suite of flexo solutions, Tom Schlembauer, Chief Business Officer Flexo, Mark Andy, communicates that even with the addition of the well-received Evolution Series E5, there was still a market for a more accessible full-servo flexo press for converters focused on producing quality labels, affordably.

“When we came to market with Evolution Series, now known as Evolution Series E5, we intended to provide converters a more attainable solution built on Performance Series technology they could grow with, configure what they need now, knowing they could evolve in the future. And we did just that,” explains Schelmbauer. He continues “But after listening to our customers, we realized there was further opportunity to supplement the Evolution Series platform and offer a machine focused on the basics. So, we designed the Evolution Series E3 to unlock the unmatched productivity expected from Mark Andy at an attainable price for converters in the prime label market.”

With the launch of Evolution Series E3, Mark Andy is also introducing Mark Andy ProUV, which will come standard on all E3 presses. Powered by Phidastien’s proven UV curing technology, ProUV enables high-quality, reliable results converters can count on – all backed by Mark Andy’s global service network. Additionally, ProUV is a fully integrated curing system, with power and air located on-press and within a single cabinet to help converters maintain a smaller pressroom footprint.

Evolution Series E3 and E5 join Mark Andy’s flexographic portfolio offerings, also including the Performance Series P7 and P9. Both Evolution Series E3 and E5 are available for immediate order.

Source: Company Press Release