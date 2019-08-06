The development of the Digital Pro product family enables more customised configurations, allowing press technology to provide suitable solution for specific converter plants

Image: Digital Pro 1 configurable roll-to-roll CMYK digital toner hybrid press. Photo: courtesy of Mark Andy.

Mark Andy has expanded its digital product portfolio with the introduction of a new Digital Pro product line.

The CMYK dry toner Digital Pro line is comprised of Digital Pro 1 roll-to-roll press and Digital Pro 3 configurable inline hybrid model.

With 77 fpm (23.4 mpm) production speed for all applications, the new product line will enable businesses to expand digital capabilities with lower cost.

Features of the new Digital Pro product line

Featuring an advanced print engine and rewind, Digital Pro 1 delivers 12.5-inch digital print width and simplifies digital print for operators with a click of the button.

Digital Pro 1 offers an upgrade path with scalable inline printing and converting options, as business and workflows continue to expand.

Digital Pro 3 is provided with a multi-purpose flexo station for inline embellishment and features an advanced DFE that facilitates variable data printing and versioning required in the short and micro-run market segment.

It can be configured with a single slot die station or with a semi-rotary die module for the finishing of labels inline. The semi-rotary system, which will minimise die inventory, comes with a standard 19-inch magnetic cylinder to accommodate most repeats without tool changeover.

Digital Pro system also features high-yield toner that supports a wide range of substrates and applications with no priming or coating needed. The new product line also supports additional media capabilities such as vinyl, PVC and foil.

Mark Andy will showcase the new product platform across in regional events across North America from this month, while the new line will make its European debut at Labelexpo Europe this September in Brussels.

Mark Andy Digital chief business officer Joe Calmese said: “Printing digital at high speeds with inline converting is at the top of many converter’s wishlists. Same with roll-to-roll devices. We’ve been listening.

“The end result is the Digital Pro line with configurable hybrid print systems that provide a powerful path to profitability, both now and in the future as we continue to push the envelope in digital innovation.”

In March this year, Czech Republic-based label converter KZK has invested in Mark Andy P5E Performance Series flexo press in a bid to enhance its operational capabilities.