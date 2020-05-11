Mark Andy has developed the CMYK dry toner Digital Pro line to address short run work, and it now features additional converting functionalities

Image: Digital Pro 1 configurable roll-to-roll CMYK digital toner hybrid press. Photo: courtesy of Mark Andy.

Mark Andy, a provider of narrow and mid-web printing and finishing equipment, has added new converting features to the Digital Pro product line.

Launched in August 2019, the Digital Pro product line is comprised of Digital Pro 1 roll to roll solution and Digital Pro 3 inline digital hybrid press with a single flexo station and die-cutting.

The company has developed the CMYK dry toner Digital Pro line to address short-run work, and it now added with additional converting functionalities.

Mark Andy has added a second optional print station to both Digital Pro 3 and Digital Pro 1 models to deliver better performance.

The print station, which adds 30in of machine footprint, applies UV LED curing technology.

ProWhite, a private label ink performance certified by Mark Andy and powered by Siegwerk, is provided to the customers via Mark Andy Print Products.

The company has also added three unique conveyor packages to Digital Pro platform to help compatible with more than 140 Digital One machines in operation across the globe.

The conveyors will help operators to cut 2-14” sheets, as well as convey into an output receptacle or shingling table, and batch sheets into set quantities.

Mark Andy has also provided flexibility for label manufacturers to add a bypass module to their Digital Pro 3. It helps printers to web the press to bypass the digital engine and use the machine as a standalone finishing machine in addition to a digital label press.

The bypass module will help enhance press speeds by 35% to 110 fpm, as well as enable to minimise the cost of operation and consumable wear when the digital module is not printing, said the company.

In addition, the company has released a crush knife assembly for slitting. Crush knives can be used in multiple applications.

The system provides flexibility to use eight knives in the cartridge and achieve a minimum lane size of ½ inch.

Mark Andy market manager Chandler Davis said: “Digital Pro’s base hybrid configuration supports over 80% of prime label applications. However, the ability to reverse print or lay flexo inks and coatings prior to digital opens up a lot of opportunity.

“This especially rings true when you look at the added opacity on clear and metallized films, or jobs that may use multiple spot colours in a single run.”

