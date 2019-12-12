The partnership will deliver to the industry more high-quality, sustainable printing options for both flexographic and digital converters

Image: Mark Andy & UPM Raflatac announce strategic partnership in label printing. Photo: courtesy of Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.

As global leaders in print technology, printing OEM Mark Andy and materials provider UPM Raflatac announce a strategic partnership in the North American pressure sensitive label market. The agreement leverages the knowledge and strength of both suppliers in the narrow web label space. The partnership will deliver to the industry more high-quality, sustainable printing options for both flexographic and digital converters.

UPM Raflatac, a leading global supplier of label materials, offers a dynamic portfolio of sustainable labeling solutions that meet the evolving needs of converters and brands.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Mark Andy, one of the most respected label and packaging printer OEMs in the industry. Their philosophy of providing full-circle customer care aligns with our vision of being the partner of choice in labeling a smarter future,” said Kirit Naik, PhD, Director, Global Printing Technologies, UPM Raflatac.

“Sustainability is more than a buzzword; it’s a responsibility. And we are excited to join forces with UPM Raflatac, who leads the way in balancing sustainability innovation while still maintaining high-quality performance,” said Dave Medlar, Vice President of Engineering & Operations, Mark Andy Digital.

Both companies share excitement in the partnership and the intrinsic value it is set to provide label and packaging converters. “We are excited to see our advanced press technologies benefit from working closely with UPM Raflatac by pooling our talents to bring the most value to all our customers,” Medlar remarked.

“The narrow web market, both digital and flexo, continues to experience healthy growth, and we are looking forward to continuing to best serve that market by providing high-quality solutions proven on high-quality presses,” added Naik.

Source: Company Press Release