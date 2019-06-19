Mark Andy announced that it has renewed its joint agreement with strategic partner Konica Minolta Business Solutions.

Image: Mark Andy has renewed its joint agreement with strategic partner Konica Minolta Business Solutions. Photo: courtesy of Mark Andy.

Partners since 2016, Mark Andy and Konica Minolta have delivered a new family of digital label presses that enable customers to produce high quality, cost effective, digital solutions to the market.

The OEMs first foray into partnership began with the Digital One hybrid press, which now has 100 installed units in production.

“Konica Minolta is honored to partner with Mark Andy, the global leader of label printing technology,” said Bill Troxil, Senior Vice President, Strategic Business Development, Konica Minolta.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship to equip Mark Andy with the technology to remain and grow as the industry leader in the flexographic and digital label market space.”

“Together with Konica Minolta, Mark Andy is proud to provide the world’s number one placed digital press in this fast growing segment of the market,” said PJ Desai, Chairman and CEO, Mark Andy Inc. “Mark Andy is excited to continue our partnership and develop new solutions that enable converter success and make digital technologies more accessible.”

Mark Andy is a pioneer of the graphic arts and printing industry. As the world’s leading manufacturer of narrow- and mid-web printing and finishing equipment, it supplies leading global brands, including Mark Andy and Presstek printing presses, Rotoflex finishing solutions, as well as a complete line of Mark Andy Print Products consumables and pressroom supplies.

Konica Minolta Business Solutions is a leader in industrial and commercial printing and packaging solutions. With a comprehensive portfolio of production print offerings, it delivers the latest innovations in printing, applications and expertise. Its All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals.

Source: Company Press Release