Mariani is offering new Probiotic Single-Serve Packs in a weekly seven-day supply carton

Mariani Packing has introduced new Probiotic Single-Serve Packs. (Credit: PRNewswire / Mariani Packing Company)

Mariani Packing, an independent family-owned producer of dried fruits, has introduced new Probiotic Single-Serve Packs.

The company has designed the new Probiotic Single-Serve Packs based on the success of the Probiotic Dried Fruit line and due to the increasing demand for on-the-go packaging.

The Probiotic Single-Serve Packs are available in two fruit varieties

Mariani is offering the new packs in a weekly seven-day supply carton, as well as in two fruit varieties such as Probiotic Apricots and Probiotic Prunes in 1.4 oz each pack.

Mariani’s dried apricots and dried prunes, which include soluble fibre, are a better source of antioxidant vitamins A and E, vitamins B6, B12, potassium, and iron.

Mariani Packing global CPG sales and marketing vice president Bob Hyland said: “Today’s consumers are looking for convenient, healthy and on-the-go solutions that are nutritious and delicious.

“The new Mariani Probiotic Single-Serve Packs combine the natural prebiotics found in fruit with GanedenBC30 Bacillus Coagulans GBI-30, 6086® probiotics to help boost immune and digestive wellness anywhere they are; at home, work, school, or travel.”

Mariani’s Probiotic dried fruit line is comprised of probiotic cranberries, raisins, apricots, berries and plums, and prunes.

Mariani is offering its dried fruit products at Albertsons/Safeway, Walmart and major retail grocery stores across the US.

Mariani markets its products in more than 40,000 retail outlets in the US, as well as in over 65 countries across the world.

In 2011, the company introduced TouchLock, a velcro-like micro-hook closure system with re-sealable zipper for fruit bags.