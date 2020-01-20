In addition to two already established plants in Tarnowskie Góry and Kielce, another plant in Poznan has become part of the globally active Marbach Group

Marbach opens new location in Poland. (Credit: Marbach Group)

Marbach has recently expanded its production capacity in Poland. In addition to two already established plants in Tarnowskie Góry and Kielce, another plant in Poznan has become part of the globally active Marbach Group since September 2019.

In total, Marbach employs close to 250 people in Poland. The new location has an area of approx. 1,350 m². The company Wykrojniki Polskie Sp.Z o.o., newly acquired by Marbach, has been restructured in recent months in accordance with Marbach guidelines and has made a successful start. Since 01.01.2020 the company has operated under the name Marbach Polska Sp. z o.o.

Managing Director of Marbach Poland, Pavol Kunstar: “In the last few months we have invested a lot in Poznan. Not only in machines, IT technology, but also in our employees.”

A laser, a water jet system and various rule processing machines have strengthened production at the new location. IT hardware and software have been modernized and adapted to future requirements. Production optimization measures have been carried out on the basis of audits.

Kunstar continued: “Thanks to our investments, we have been able to adapt our work organization to the Marbach standard. Training directly on site, in our branches and at our main plant in Germany ensure we have highly qualified employees. By accessing Marbach materials, we have also managed to bring the quality of the tools manufactured in Poznan up to Marbach standards.”

The three plants in Poland are an important pillar of the Marbach Group, which operates worldwide and employs a total of 1,500 people.

Source: Company Press Release