Image: The 100% grass-fed organic milk is available in shelf-stable, single serve milk boxes. Photo: Courtesy of Maple Hill Creamery.

US-based grass-fed organic dairy Maple Hill has partnered with aseptic carton packaging solutions provider SIG to serve its 100% grass-fed organic milk in shelf-stable, single-serve cartons.

Maple Hill is introducing its 100% grass-fed organic whole milk and chocolate milk made with Fair Trade Cocoa in an eight-ounce combismile cartons designed by SIG.

Switzerland-based SIG is engaged in providing its customers with safe, sustainable and affordable end-to-end solutions for, food and beverage products.

SIG designed the new carton packaging with a re-closable cap

SIG has designed the new eight-ounce milk cartons to provide a convenient, on-the-go option, and the shelf-stable package does not require refrigeration until after it is opened.

It has manufactured the carton from renewable materials, primarily raw cardboard from pulp trees to ensure minimal impact on the environment.

The packaging sources are certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), which oversees the responsible management of processed wood fibres in production of raw paper board, FSC-certified and other controlled sources.

The new packaging replaces the straw with a re-closable cap with a single-action, leak-proof and tamper-evident spout, and is 100% recyclable after use.

Maple Hill said that it rears healthy cows on small family farms, feeding only grass but not corn or grain, and are reared on pasture at Pennsylvania Certified Organic (PCO) small family farms.

The company said that its products are gluten-free, kosher, USDA Organic and non-GMO, and free from antibiotics, artificial flavours or additives.

Maple Hill president and CEO Carl Gerlach said: “There has not been an innovation in shelf-stable milk for years. For the first time ever, consumers will be able to get 100% grass-fed whole milk and chocolate milk on the shelf and in eco-friendly packaging. SIG has been an integral partner in bringing this product to the market in the right way.”

Maple Hill claims that it is a 100% grass-fed organic dairy that produces milk, kefir and yoghurt, from 150 small family farms in Upstate New York, and is aimed at developing new & exciting products to offer its customers more ways to enjoy the healthy, quality dairy.