TOMRA unveiled its robust solution for big-city recycling, the TOMRA S1 Rugged. (Credit: TOMRA)

Global reverse vending leader TOMRA has today unveiled its robust solution for big-city recycling, the TOMRA S1 Rugged. Designed to withstand challenging weather conditions, this innovative reverse vending machine (RVM) has been designed for returning drink containers for recycling in semi-outdoor, metropolitan locations. TOMRA S1 Rugged hits the US market today and will roll out to other markets in the future.

TOMRA S1 Rugged can withstand demanding use as well as increased exposure to the elements in metropolitan areas. It has been tested to comply with product standards for water resistance, making it ideal for semi-outdoor locations. The reverse vending machine’s touchscreen display is easy to read, even in bright sunlight. With TOMRA Flow Technology, the TOMRA S1 Rugged accepts containers in a smooth, fast flow, with top-of-the line system integrity.

Greater storage and digital opportunities

TOMRA S1 Rugged minimizes interruptions as the storage bin can hold one-third more containers than the previous model TOMRA T53, which means fewer bin changes, more uptime and less staff time spent managing the machine. TOMRA S1 Rugged stores one commodity type – plastic, glass or cans – per machine. Retailers also have the opportunity to brand the machine’s user interface according to their needs. With the TOMRA S1 Rugged comes TOMRA’s Digital Starter Pack, which makes running TOMRA S1 Rugged even more efficient:

Notify+Assist reverse vending notifications to help stores stay ahead of machine needs so staff and redeemers can avoid interruptions.

Weekly Digest operational reports so stores gain recycler insights to plan operations and maximize RVM efficiency.

myTOMRA consumer app for a personalized recycling experience and digital payout options that can be integrated with store loyalty programs.

Source: Company Press Release