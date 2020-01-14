The Star Group provides apparel labels, transfers, patchestags, tickets, stickers and packaging for retail and e-commerce applications

Mainetti has acquired branding and packaging solutions provider Star Group (Credit: Tumisu / Pixabay)

Retail products and solutions provider Mainetti Group has acquired US-based branding and packaging solutions provider, The Star Group, for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Lodi of New Jersey, The Star Group designs, manufactures and supplies advanced solutions to the apparel retailers and brands. It provides labels, tags, speciality trim and other highly personalised products to the customers.

The company also works with online retailers to brand their shipping packages, helping to expand its business activities in the e-commerce sector.

Star’s product portfolio is comprised of apparel labels, transfers, patches and speciality trim, as well as tags, tickets, stickers and packaging for retail and e-commerce applications.

The Star Group president and CEO Michael Friedman said: “Mainetti is highly respected for its commitment to excellence and superior customer service.

“Together with RECA, we will be able to bring premium products and solutions to the market, giving our customers unrivalled choice and support. We look forward to our collective growth and success in the years to come.”

Mainetti will incorporate Star Group with its wholly-owned subsidiary RECA Group

Mainetti will merge the Star Group with its wholly-owned subsidiary RECA Group and operates as Star-Reca, a Mainetti company.

RECA Group supplies labels, hangtags and packaging for multiple global luxury fashion brands.

As part of its sustainability efforts, The Star Group is also providing environmentally-friendly labelling and packaging products similar to Mainetti.

The Star Group also offers organic and recycled alternatives to traditional packaging products.

Mainetti packaging group global head Paul Withers said: “The addition of The Star Group’s professional talent and extensive portfolio of branding solutions deepens Mainetti’s ability to serve global retail brands with the most creative and unique products for their needs.

“We understand the competitive demands of the retail and apparel industry, and we are confident we can help today’s brands effectively engage with their customers in a way no other company can.”

With 52 locations across the globe, Mainetti also operates a global packaging, labels and RFID ticketing business.

