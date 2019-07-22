Mainetti Group, a global manufacturer of retail products and solutions, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Retail Reload, an RFID solutions provider headquartered in Paris, France.

Image: Mainetti partners with Retail Reload. Photo: Image by rawpixel from Pixabay.

Retail Reload offers an omni-channel RFID Solution and is the only company offering supply tools, sales tools and business intelligence in one robust, seamless package.

Mainetti will be offering Retail Reload’s software solution as part of its existing RFID services in order to help retailers improve store efficiencies, enhance their customer experience and drive overall profitability.

“This investment brings significant software and integration capability to our RFID offer and is a critical step in Mainetti’s commitment to providing end-to-end solutions to satisfy our individual customers’ needs,” said Paul Withers, Group Global Head of Packaging at Mainetti. “We believe fervently that RFID is not only about stock accuracy. Together with Retail Reload, we can unlock the true potential of RFID technology and create great added value for our customers.”

Yves Curtat, founder and CEO of Retail Reload said, “We are proud and enthusiastic to be part of this ambitious project with the Mainetti group. Our Joint offer makes it possible for retailers to achieve securely their required sustainable omnichannel conversion, and in this way re-boost and future proof their current business model to thrive in the digitalized environment.”

As the retail industry continues to evolve and transform, utilization of RFID-driven solutions are expected to increase across the supply chain from logistics and the management of goods, to inventory and sales trends, to driving unique customer experiences.

Source: Company Press Release