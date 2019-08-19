Mactac’s new tamper-evident labelstocks will help brands improve product authenticity while protecting against tampering, retail theft and fraud

Mactac has launched new tamper-evident security labelstocks for brands (Credit: Mactac)

Pressure-sensitive adhesives supplier Mactac has expanded its security portfolio with the addition of 11 tamper-evident security labelstocks.

The company has designed new tamper-evident labelstocks to help brands enhance product authenticity and protect the product from tampering, retail theft and fraud.

Based on the success of LTCNVP50 non-PVC destructible labelstock, the new tamper-evident labelstocks bring multiple security measures to reveal whether the product label or closure has been removed.

Mactac’s new tamper-evident security labelstocks

Initially developed by Mactac’s parent company Lintec, the new non-vinyl destructible labelstocks include high tensile strength and low internal strength features.

The LTCNVP50 2.0-mil white matte destructible non-PVC facestock is part of the firm’s non-vinyl destructible facestock solution portfolio.

The company is providing other vinyl-based destructible facestock solutions in white, clear and silver. These include:

LTC031502.0-mil white gloss destructible PVC facestock

LTC03600 2.0-mil clear gloss destructible PVC facestock

LTC03503 2.0-mil silver sparkle gloss destructible PVC facestock

Mactac is offering labelstocks with void technology in white, clear and silver facestocks:

LTC019042.0-mil white matte VOID polyester facestock

LTC019122.0-mil white gloss VOID polyester facestock

LTC015711.5-mil clear gloss VOID polyester facestock

FJD6914 2.0-mil silver gloss VOID polyester facestock

LTC02573 2.0-mil silver matte VOID polyester facestock

Mactac also provides Void security labelstocks with Void letter:

LTC01572 1.5-mil clear gloss VOID polyester facestock

LTC01573 1.5-mil red gloss VOID polyester facestock

LTC01574 1.5-mil blue gloss VOID polyester facestock

Mactac Performance Adhesives senior marketing manager Kim Hensley said: “Tamper-evident product labeling is an easy and relatively cost-effective way for brand owners to protect against product tampering, alteration and counterfeiting, which can negatively impact their bottom line and brand image.

“By broadening our security portfolio to offer a total of 12 different types of destructible and void labelstocks, we’re able to offer tamper-evident labeling solutions for a wide range of industries and applications.”

In June this year, Mactac introduced three new protective overlaminates for product packaging applications.