Pressure-sensitive adhesives supplier Mactac has introduced three new protective overlaminates for product packaging applications.

Photo: courtesy of Mactac.

The new overlaminates, including LTC01275, LTCREVI901A and LTCFR1125-25, can be used for packaging applications in markets such as health and beauty, household goods and food packaging.

Mactac’s new LTC01275 is a 0.7-mil matte clear soft touch overlaminate, which provides a soft feeling and luxurious impression for packaging labels.

Featuring a high clarity acrylic adhesive, the new overlaminate is provided with a 50# white glassine liner and high scratch resistance to protect and maintain the clean look of the label.

The LTCREVI901A is a 0.75-mil multilayered holographic overlaminate, which changes colour based on the viewing angle.

Mactac has added a clear polyester film to this new overlaminate for providing a metallic tone without metal. It has also been added with an acrylic adhesive and a 50# white glassine liner.

The LTCFR1125-25 is a 1.0-mil clear matte topcoated overlaminate that offers labels a subtle flat and soft finished appearance. It is provided with an acrylic adhesive and a 50# white glassine liner.

Mactac Performance Adhesives marketing manager Kim Hensley said: “As the need to influence consumer purchasing decisions has increased, so has the importance of eye-catching packaging.

“Packaging labels are not just a source of information, they reflect a brand’s image and enhance consumer perception of a product’s quality.

“The unique soft touch, color change and matte finish characteristics of these overlaminates creates a rich appeal and differentiates a product from the rest, drawing and attracting customers.”

Mactac overlaminates are said to serve two important functions, including added protection and visual appeal.

The new overlaminates have been formulated to assure a brand’s graphics remain intact for the lifetime of the product-packaging label, as well as enhance a label’s finished appearance and aesthetic qualities to improve brand image and crate better shelf appeal.

Mactac’s parent company Lintech had originally developed overlaminates. Lintech produces a range of pressure-sensitive papers and films for the production of labels and seals for different applications, including food labelling, consumer electronics and automotive identification.