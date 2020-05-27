The company has designed the new labels to improve wet strength in moist environments

Mactac has introduced new Wet Strength CHILL AT labels. (Credit: Mactac)

Pressure-sensitive adhesives supplier Mactac has introduced new Wet Strength CHILL AT labels for labelling applications on cold food packaging, as well as cold and damp substrates.

Designed to enhance wet strength in moist environments, the new labels feature a 54# bright white facestock with a customer-preferred semi-gloss finish and built-in wet strength properties for severe environments during the application process, as well as after-market life in coolers or food and beverage packaging.

The facestock is combined with the company’s custom-engineered all-temperature CHILL AT adhesive, which delivers more tack than other all-temperature adhesives to quickly attach to the surface of a cold, damp package and stay in place.

CHILL AT adhesive has been designed to use at temperatures ranging from -65 to +150 degrees Fahrenheit.

The Wet Strength CHILL AT labels are provided with a 2.4-mil Super Calendared Kraft line, which is more suitable for die-cutting, stripping and label dispensing.

The semi-gloss finish on Wet Strength CHILL AT labels is suitable for fine print applications, and these labels can be printed using flexographic, letterpress and offset printing methods with thermal or UV-cured ink systems.

Mactac Performance Adhesives senior marketing manager Sara Damante said: “Our Wet Strength CHILL AT product is a game-changer for the food and beverage industry, especially the craft beer market.

“As Forbes recently reported, craft beer sales are growing although overall beer sales are slowing; therefore, breweries continue to look for ways to differentiate themselves.”

In August 2019, Mactac expanded its security portfolio with the addition of 11 tamper-evident security labelstocks.

The company has designed tamper-evident labelstocks to help brands enhance product authenticity and protect the product from tampering, retail theft and fraud.