Mactac, a US-based supplier of pressure-sensitive adhesives, has partnered with Armor, a manufacturer of thermal transfer ribbons, to offer sustainable thermal transfer solutions to the labelling industry.

Mactac and Armor provide thermal transfer solutions that are designed to help reduce the environmental impact caused by the labelling industry.

The solutions include Mactac’s Optiscan thermal transfer products with BLOOM hi.mpact liner and ARMOR’s inkanto APR1 wax-resin thermal transfer ribbon.

Mactac Performance Adhesives senior marketing manager Kathy Magyar said: “Together, Mactac and ARMOR have conducted significant research and testing of our joint thermal transfer solutions with incredible success.

“We are proud to deliver these more sustainable options to the thermal transfer printing and labelling market.”

The company said that its Optiscan V and Optiscan K products provide face stocks that are 14% thinner calliper compared to other products which provide more than 20% labels per roll at the same original diameter.

Armor’s inkanto range APR1 wax-resin ribbon uses a thinner polyethylene (PET) carrier than any other ribbon on the market with the reduction of plastic waste by 12%.

Armor North America sales director Tim Maher said: “Environmental friendliness has been at the core of Armor’s business strategy for more than 15 years.

“We’ve pioneered a 100 per cent solvent-free ‘Solfree’ ribbon, we’ve recently launched new ribbons that use 12 per cent less plastic, and Armor USA is a zero-landfill operation.”

