Macfarlane Packaging has replaced stretch wrap with recycled content film. (Credit: Macfarlane Group UK Ltd)

UK-based protective packaging materials distributor Macfarlane Packaging has introduced a new recycled content film as part of its sustainable efforts.

The company has replaced its existing blown hand-applied stretch wrap with a film that features a minimum of 30% recycled material.

The inclusion of recycled content will minimise the amount of virgin material used in the manufacturing process.

According to the company, the new stretch wrap line is in line with the proposed UK plastic tax, which is slated to begin in April 2022.

The new law intends to reinforce the UK recycling industry by specifying that plastic packaging must contain a minimum of 30% recycled content.

Macfarlane Packaging stated that the product which does not will be subject to taxation of £200 per tonne

The transformation is applied to the company’s stock lines of heavy, super heavy and extra heavy blown films.

In July last year, the company also announced the replacement of its stock of small, medium and large bubble wrap lines with Sealed Air AirCap bubble wrap that contains a minimum of 50% recycled material.

The sustainable move allowed to replace more than 100 tonnes of virgin plastic material from the supply chain, said the company.

Macfarlane Packaging marketing manager Laurel Granville said: “We are committed to helping our customers reduce their impact on the environment.

“With this in mind, we are constantly reviewing our products and services to reduce material waste and improve recyclability.

“The addition of a 30% recycled content stretch film to our portfolio further widens our sustainable product range. We estimate that this change will remove a further 250 tonnes of virgin material from the supply chain.”

Earlier this month, Macfarlane Group UK, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Macfarlane Group, acquired protective packaging company GWP Holdings.