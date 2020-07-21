Macfarlane Labels installed the new Nilpeter FA 10-colour Flexo press at its Kilmarnock facility

Macfarlane Labels invests in new printing press in response to customer demand. (Credit: Macfarlane Labels Ltd)

UK-based self-adhesive and resealable labels provider Macfarlane Labels has invested Nilpeter FA 10-colour Flexo press to meet the current and future demand from major brand owners.

The firm has invested over £700,000 to purchase new printing press, which has been installed at its Kilmarnock facility.

Macfarlane said that the press complements the existing HP Digital Press and an additional Flexo Press that were recently purchased.

Nilpeter FA press features in-line foiling and 100% inspection capability

Capable of increasing the capacity for 10-colour printed labels, the new press features in-line foiling, lamination, and 100% inspection capability.

Macfarlane Labels official Angela Campbell said: “This significant investment for our labels business in Kilmarnock is in response to increasing and changing demands from our customers and their consumers.

“This latest technology in printing produces the highest label quality to ensure that our customers’ brands are perfectly presented. The press allows us to meet our customers’ ever-changing needs and demands, led by innovative marketing trends.”

Earlier this year, Macfarlane Group has acquired Armagrip, a protective packaging distribution business that serves customers in the industrials sector across the North of England.

The deal included the acquisition of inventory and goodwill of the business. Armagrip’s employees will join Macfarlane, as part of the deal.

With quick job setup and changeovers, the FA-Line facilitates easy press operation for both flexible packaging and label jobs.

Recently, Denmark-based Green-Label has purchased the second Nilpeter FA-17 eight-colour press to boost its production capabilities.

Green-Label is engaged in providing self-adhesive labels in all sizes for the food, chemical, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.

The new eight-colour press is provided with registration and film application packages, rail system for value-adding options, as well as soft-tension, unwind and UV-lamination capabilities.