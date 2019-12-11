The new agreement will provide M. Holland’s industrial manufacturing clients access to a wider range of 3D printing materials, including UV-curable silicone elastomeric, ultra-clear, durable, high impact, high temperature and general-purpose resins

Image: M. Holland has signed distribution agreement with Henkel to further expand 3D printing portfolio. Photo: courtesy of Thanks for your Like • donations welcome from Pixabay.

Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resins, announced today that the company has onboarded as an authorized distributor of LOCTITE® 3D branded 3D printing products from Henkel, a global leader in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings.

The new agreement will provide M. Holland’s industrial manufacturing clients access to a wider range of 3D printing materials, including UV-curable silicone elastomeric, ultra-clear, durable, high impact, high temperature and general-purpose resins.

“Henkel is excited to bring M. Holland on board as our 3D distribution partner,” said Sam Bail, Head of 3D Printing North America at Henkel Corporation. “M. Holland has expertise in polymer materials and its use in traditional manufacturing, including molding and machining. With the addition of LOCTITE® 3D resins to the M. Holland portfolio, we believe the partnership will provide M. Holland’s clients new opportunities to use additive manufacturing in their organizations.”

This agreement marks M. Holland’s first expansion into thermoset materials. Henkel’s complementary product set will help serve M. Holland’s clients with rapidly evolving needs in additive manufacturing. Henkel’s portfolio includes several materials, including LOCTITE® 3D resins, a line designed to produce highly aesthetic parts with finely detailed print resolution. These functional photopolymer products provide an open materials platform that can be used to collaborate with manufacturers of 3D printers and system providers.

“Henkel’s customer-centered approach combined with our additive manufacturing expertise supports the qualification of new materials for various technologies and applications,” said Haleyanne Freedman, Market Manager, 3D Printing at M. Holland. “M. Holland’s partnership with Henkel will help guide our clients in realizing a wide range of endeavors in additive manufacturing.”

This partnership follows three additional 3D printing agreements, which M. Holland established in 2018. The company previously announced a distribution agreement with 3DXTECH, adding 24 engineering materials to its linecard. Owens Corning named M. Holland the Master Distributor for its XSTRAND™ line of fiberglass-reinforced products. The company also signed an agreement to distribute BASF’s line of materials for industrial manufacturing 3D printing applications. M. Holland continues to invest in 3D printing resources to support its Technical Innovation Center in Easton, Pennsylvania, as well as its dedicated Additive Manufacturing Laboratory at its Northbrook, Illinois, headquarters.

Source: Company Press Release