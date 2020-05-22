There is an increasing need in the additive manufacturing market for printable polypropylene material with high chemical resistance and hydrophobic properties

Braskem's polypropylene filament for 3D printing. (Credit: Braskem)

Holland Company, a leading distributor of thermoplastic resins, has partnered with Braskem to exclusively distribute its new polypropylene filament for 3D printing applications.

This material features a proprietary formula that allows for high stability, low warpage and consistent extrusion. This agreement will allow M. Holland to better support clients in creating prototypes and developing various other applications.

There is an increasing need in the additive manufacturing market for printable polypropylene material with high chemical resistance and hydrophobic properties. Polypropylene has not typically been used in the prototyping or production of 3D printed parts due to high failure rates. Braskem’s unique polypropylene formula is highly stable with low warpage, excellent bed adhesion and consistent extrusion, which makes it ideal for prototyping. Braskem’s suite of 3D printing polypropylene products, including FL100PP and FL105PP, offers a combination of stability, balance and impact resistance.

After trial testing Braskem’s polypropylene materials, additive manufacturing engineers at M. Holland demonstrated repeatable and dimensionally accurate outcomes. The polypropylene generated clean surfaces and excellent layer adhesion, along with reduced stringing and improved surface performance in support material.

“The 3D printing market has seen increased adoption of additive manufacturing technologies and applications due to machinery commoditization and expanded material offerings,” said Haleyanne Freedman, market manager, 3D Printing at M. Holland. “Our partnership to distribute Braskem’s 3D printing polypropylene products will enable our clients to finally use genuinely 3D printable and easy-to-use polypropylene, opening up a world of applications.”

“We are proud to introduce our high-performing polypropylene material to the 3D printing market and explore developing opportunities in this space,” said Jason Vagnozzi, director of North America New Ventures and Digital for Braskem. “M. Holland’s technical knowledge and relationships within the 3D printing industry will help us demonstrate the superior results of this material in a complex market space.

Source: Company Press Release