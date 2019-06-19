LyondellBasell and Neste have announced the first commercial-scale production of bio-based plastic from renewable materials.

Image: LyondellBasell and Neste have started commercial-scale production of bio-based plastic from renewable materials. Photo: courtesy of LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Both the companies have commenced parallel production of bio-based polypropylene and bio-based low-density polyethylene at a commercial scale.

Neste’s renewable hydrocarbons derived from sustainable bio-based raw materials such as waste and residue oils have been used by the joint project.

According to LyondellBasell, the project successfully produced several thousand tonnes of bio-based plastics that secured approval for the production of food packaging.

The products are being sold under Circulen and Circulen Plus, LyondellBasell’s new family of circular economy product brands.

LyondellBasell Europe, Asia and international olefins and polyolefins senior vice president Richard Roudeix said: “LyondellBasell has an innovative spirit that spans decades, and an achievement like this showcases concrete actions we are taking in support of a circular economy.

“Through the use of renewable resources, we are contributing to the fight against climate change and helping our customers achieve their environmental targets.”

LyondellBasell’s cracker flexibility enabled to launch a new renewable feedstock at its Wesseling site in Germany. It was converted directly into bio-based polyethylene and bio-based polypropylene.

An independent third party evaluated the products using carbon tracers and confirmed they contained more than 30% renewable content, said LyondellBasell.

LyondellBasell marketed some of the renewable products produced in the trial to multiple customers, including Cofresco.

Cofresco plans to use the Circulen Plus bio-based polyethylene for the creation of food packaging materials.

Neste president and CEO Peter Vanacker said: “This pioneering collaboration with LyondellBasell marks a major milestone in the commercialization of Neste’s renewable polymers and chemicals business focusing on developing renewable and circular solutions for forward-looking sustainable brands.”

LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies, which markets its product in over 100 countries.

Neste is involved in the creation of sustainable solutions for transport, business, and consumer needs. The firm produces a range of renewable products, which will help reduce climate emissions.