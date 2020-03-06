The JV will operate a 1.1 million metric tonnes/year ethylene cracker facility located in Panjin, China

LyondellBasel partners with Bora to expand operations in China. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

LyondellBasel has signed agreements to form a 50:50 joint venture (JV) with Liaoning Bora Enterprise Group (Bora) to expand operations in China.

The agreements follow a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) agreement signed by both the companies in September last year to form a JV to expand LyondellBasel’s participation in Chinese olefins and polyolefins industry.

Subject to approvals by relevant government authorities that include an antitrust review by the State Administration for Market Regulation, the companies will form a Sino-foreign JV which will be operated under the named Bora LyondellBasell Petrochemical.

The new JV will operate a 1.1 million metric tonnes/year ethylene cracker and the associated polyolefin derivatives facility located in Panjin, China.

LyondellBasell CEO Bob Patel said: “China is a large market with growing demand for high quality polyolefin products.

“The combination of LyondellBasell’s leading technology and Bora’s operational excellence will allow us to reliably produce and provide these needed products to local customers.”

The facility is expected to begin operations in the second half of 2020

The new complex will produce the products that serve the increasing demands of several industries in China that include packaging, transportation, building and construction, and healthcare and hygiene.

The $2.6bn facility is expected to commence operations in the second half of the year.

The chemical company will be responsible for the sale of polypropylene and polyethylene which will be produced using LyondellBasell licensed Spheripol, Spherizone polypropylene technologies, and Hostalen ACP polyethylene technology.

In December last year, LyondellBasel has signed an MoU agreement to form a 50:50 JV with China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec).

The companies will jointly build a new propylene oxide (PO) and styrene monomer (SM) unit in Zhenhai, Ningbo, China to serve the country’s domestic market.

Currently, the chemical company operates three polypropylene compounding facilities in China that are located in Guangzhou, Suzhou and Dalian.