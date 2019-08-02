The Eau de Juice fragrance, a four-scent collection with innovative, high-impact packaging has been unveiled by LUXE Brands and Cosmopolitan

Image: The Eau de Juice fragrance in new packaging. Photo: courtesy of LUXE Brands.

LUXE Brands, the prominent beauty company behind Ariana Grande’s award-winning fragrance franchise, and Cosmopolitan, the largest young women’s media brand in the world, today announce the launch of Eau de Juice fragrance, a four-scent collection with innovative, high-impact packaging. The collection features Ashley Benson as the face of its campaign.

“In the spirit of Cosmo and our 81 million strong audience of modern young women, Eau de Juice is cheeky, witty, and fun,” says Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Jessica Pels. “Fragrance is the busy girl’s best secret weapon, and considering the fact that Cosmo readers account for one third of all beauty spending in this country, this is the perfect new extension for our brand.”

Available starting today exclusively at Ulta Beauty, the collection of scents are masterfully crafted by renowned perfumers at Firmenich with fresh, modern fragrance blends that are savvy and complex. Celebrating the sweetness and excitement of your juiciest moments, each fragrance within the collection is playfully titled to match a mood: Extra Concentrated, 100% Chilled, Love, Unfiltered and Pure Sugar.

Eau de Juice is a brand experience powered by groundbreaking innovation at all touch points. Beyond the “juice” itself, Cosmopolitan’s ethos is captured through the unique patent pending, pop-art inspired packaging. Enlisting the help of Brooklyn based design team POWERSHOVEL, the groundbreaking design for Eau de Juice features four juice boxes, complete with a lip print on the straw, in four Instagrammable shades, from metallic gold to glossy white to soft-touch blue—and, of course, millennial pink.

“As an entrepreneurial company, LUXE Brands prides itself on engaging in strategic and innovative partnerships to connect with consumers around the world in the beauty category,” says LUXE Brands CEO, Tony Bajaj of the collaboration. “Our latest venture in business with Hearst Magazines expands our footprint within the industry; we couldn’t be more excited to have the legacy and heritage of Cosmopolitan behind us.”

“Our vision was to create a brand narrative that is aspirational yet relatable, with a wink of humorous sensibility,” notes Chief Marketing Officer of LUXE Brands, Noreen Dodge. “The concept, fragrances and packaging all needed to bring this to life for our consumer.”

“It’s been said, a women is not fully dressed without her fragrance, so for Eau de Juice we forged the unprecedented collaboration with our talented editors at Cosmopolitan to inspire a range of scents that speak to her every mood and fancy, allowing new opportunities for Cosmo girls of all ages to express their individuality,” said Steve Ross, global chief licensing officer and head of brand development for Hearst Magazines. “In LUXE Brands we partnered with an innovative industry leader who brilliantly captured the embodiment of our readers with insightful tone and manner in a fun, playful and whimsical way,” he added.

The Eau de Juice Collection of fragrances will be sold exclusively at Ulta Beauty online starting August 1, 2019 and in stores nationwide on August 5, 2019 with the following scents: Extra Concentrated – Firmenich Perfumer: Ilias Ermenidis.

Source: Company Press Release