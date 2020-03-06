The acquisition of Labelworx is expected to add digital printing capabilities to LUX Global Label

LUX Global Label acquired Labelworx to diversify customer base and markets. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

LUX Global Label, a US-based converter and a portfolio company of Resilience Capital Partners, has acquired Labelworx, a Pennsylvania-based provider of digital label and packaging solutions.

The acquisition of Labelworx is expected to add digital printing capabilities to LUX Global Label while allowing it to strengthen its presence and competitiveness in the digital printing market.

Labelworx is engaged in offering prime-pressure-sensitive, shrink sleeves and flexible packaging for a diverse group of consumer brands.

With environmentally-sustainable printing capabilities, the company operates two production facilities in the US as well as facilities in Singapore and Puerto Rico.

LUX Global Label seeks to further diversify customer base

The deal is a part of LUX Global Label’s efforts to further diversify its customer base and markets. Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Resilience Capital co-CEO Steve Rosen said: “This is a new phase in our investment in LUX Global Label and underscores our belief in the growth opportunity in digital printing and the overall potential in label and packaging for our portfolio.

“The Labelworx acquisition positions LUX Global Label as a top-tier solutions provider in the growing digital labelling market with a ready-made operation, knowledgeable staff, state-of-the-art equipment and immediate industry credibility.”

With the completion of the deal, Labelworx co-founder and president Jack Lang will continue to lead the digital printing business.

Rosen added: “Labelworx’s ability to serve evolving niche brands, new technologies in metallics and shrink sleeves, quick turnaround capabilities and an excellent team complements LUX Global Label’s existing competencies in pharmaceuticals and health and beauty and make it an excellent fit for this market.”

LUX Global Label, together with Labelworx, will continue to receive support and resources from Resilience Capital Partners as well as from financial partners including LBC Credit Partners and MidCap Financial.

In 2017, Lux Global Label acquired certain assets from US-based global package printing firm National Label for an undisclosed price.