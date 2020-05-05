Agilyx depolymerisation technology will be applied to determine the most suitable chemical recycling infrastructure

Lucite International and Agilyx have collaborated to determine suitable chemical recycling for PMMA. (Credit: Adrian Malec from Pixabay)

Mitsubishi Chemical subsidiary Lucite International (LI) has collaborated with Agilyx to advance the circular economy for Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA).

PMMA is one of the limited plastics, which can be chemically de-polymerised and purified to manufacture a virgin quality monomer (MMA).

LI has entered into an exclusive agreement with Agilyx to apply Agilyx depolymerisation technology to determine the most suitable chemical recycling infrastructure for recycling PMMA.

Agilyx CEO Joe Vaillancourt said: “Lucite International and Mitsubishi Chemical continue to demonstrate their leadership in sustainable manufacturing through the advancement of recycling initiatives of their products. We are honoured to be working with them to deliver fully recycled material for their products.”

Lucite’s value chain allows providing end consumers with fully recycled acrylic products

LI has been establishing a value chain that enables manufacturers PMMA products to recover and recycle back their products through MMA into PMMA at the end of their life.

The value chain enables to provide end consumers with fully-recycled acrylic products, which have been produced from PMMA recyclate.

LI claimed that it is working with Agilyx with the aim of making breakthrough technology into commercial realisation by 2023.

In the interim, the company will coordinate with all crucial stakeholders such as MMA customers, PMMA customers, manufacturers, distributors, fabricators and recyclers for the development of an advanced value chain that is suitable for all.

Mitsubishi Chemical EMEA SBU general manager Phil Bailey said: “We are delighted to be leading this project within MCC and are committed to ensuring PMMA becomes a fully sustainable material. We know from our customers that there is great demand for this, driven by societal and environmental concerns.

With operations across EMEA, APAC and the US, LI produces MMA monomers, PMMA polymers and speciality polymers and resins for the customers across the globe. It is

Agilyx is involved in the chemical recycling of post-use plastic streams into high-value low carbon circular feedstocks and fuels.

In December 2019, Agilyx signed an agreement with General Electric (GE) to advance the circular economy for plastics.

The agreement will combine Agilyx’s deep domain experience in chemical recycling with GE’s experience in the application of industrial Artificial intelligence (AI).