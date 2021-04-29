Advanced technology expands enhancement and packaging solutions

Scodix Ultra 6000 digital enhancement press. (Credit: Scodix)

LPI, part of the S. Walter Packaging Group, has announced an agreement to expand significantly its high-end digital packaging and enhancement capabilities with the purchase of multiple large-format presses that will be the first of their size in North America. LPI, one of the leading custom-packaging solutions providers in the U.S., has partnered with Israeli-based Scodix to purchase the Scodix Ultra 6000 Digital Enhancement Presses, the first of which will be installed at LPI’s New Berlin location this July.

The announcement comes as more companies look to distinguish their brands with distinctive packaging solutions that include custom high-end enhancements and finishes. LPI’s expanded capabilities with the new presses allow for more highly detailed, short run and data-variable personalized projects with tactile applications such as embossing, foil, metallic effects, glitter and specialty finishes. A key advantage offered by this advanced technology is a large-format press that can accommodate 29 x 41-inch sheet sizes.

“This is an exciting development for LPI and further enhances the ability to provide new and innovative solutions to our broad base of customers,” said Kurt Koloseike, president and CEO of S. Walter Packaging Group. “The combination of digital enhancement and large sheet size elevates our entire platform to deliver on our promise of providing advanced, unique and efficient options that truly create limitless opportunities to achieve our customers’ brand experience goals,” he said.

“Being able to offer digital enhancement at a 41-inch sheet size creates a viable solution for customers to experiment with different graphic and variable imaging techniques to enhance their marketing and brand equity,” said Mike Draver, senior vice president and general manager for LPI. “As a Safe Quality Food-certified facility, we also value the increased compatibility for our food-based markets and customers.”

“LPI has always been a leading provider of new solutions for their packaging and graphic finishing customers, and their early adoption of this advanced digital technology means they can bring even more innovative business opportunities to their clients,” said Jason Rollo, president of Scodix North America. “The Scodix technology, coupled with the new 41-inch format capability empowers packaging market value growth that only digital can deliver. Scodix is honored to welcome S. Walter Packaging Group and LPI into the Scodix family.”

Source: Company Press Release