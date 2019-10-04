The new carton-based tube is planned to be launched in 2020 for cosmetic packaging

Image: The new carton-based cosmetic tube is designed for cosmetic packaging. Photo: courtesy of L'Oréal Group.

French personal care company L’Oréal and packaging company Albéa have launched carton-based tube for cosmetic packaging.

Developed as part of the partner’s wider sustainable commitments, the carton-based cosmetic tube uses bio-based and certified paper-like material for most of its part instead of plastic.

New tube designed as alternative solution to certain types of cosmetic packaging

The environmental benefits of the new tube, which has been designed as an alternative solution to certain types of cosmetic packaging, will be assessed through a multi-criteria Life Cycle Analysis.

L’Oréal packaging & development vice-president Philippe Thuvien said: “Since 2007 we have been constantly improving the environmental footprint of our packaging. Today we are going one step further and launching this new technology based on certified paper.

“By working upstream and closely with Albéa to co-develop this breakthrough innovation, we aim to create a new paper-based tube packaging for our cosmetic packaging. We target a first market launch for skincare products in the second half of 2020.

“L’Oréal is committed to improving the environmental or social profile of 100% of its packaging by end 2020. This innovative, alternative solution is an integral part of the Group’s packaging strategy.”

Beauty brand L’Oréal and Albéa are the signatories of the New Plastics Economy Global Commitment of the Ellen McArthur Foundation.

The partners are planning to launch the new technological solution in the near future, with first commercial-scale production planned next year.

Albéa innovation & marketing CSR vice-president Gilles Swyngedauw said: “Albéa’s commitment to sustainability goes back 15 years and is reflected in our broad range of responsible packaging.

“Our ambition today is to accelerate the development of innovative, responsible solutions, to dare break the codes, to aim for breakthroughs. It is only through collaboration with our customers and partners that we can invent the safe, circular, minimum-impact packaging that the beauty market wants.”

Earlier this year, RPC Bramlage, part of RPC Group, said it has provided Slidissime jar for L’Oréal’s Biotherm Life Plankton Sensitive Balm.