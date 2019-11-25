The acquisition of Masterchem is expected to expand Logoplaste’s business and support its customers’ requirements in the new markets

Image: Logoplaste to acquire a majority stake in Masterchem. Photo: courtesy of Logoplaste.

Portuguese rigid plastic container manufacturing company Logoplaste has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Poland-based Masterchem for an undisclosed amount.

Masterchem is a manufacturer of PET containers for cosmetics, household chemicals, food products, pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements. It has clients across Europe and claims to have sold over 500 million units per year to more than 1,000 customers.

Logoplaste believes that the transaction is expected to expand its business and support its customers’ requirements in the new markets by providing flexible operations for a wide range of bottles and closures in Europe.

Logoplaste CEO Gerardo Chiaia said: “The combination of both companies will allow us to better serve our clients across a diverse range of products, reducing time to market and risk for new product launches, making us more agile and flexible.

“Masterchem and its team have been able to deliver tremendous growth year-after-year by focusing on its customers and constantly innovating and expanding its product range which includes bottles, jars and closures.”

Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2020.

Masterchem managing director Wojciech Wasilewski comments on the acquisition

Masterchem managing director Wojciech Wasilewski said: “I am convinced that this cooperation will enable us to accelerate growth and gain new customers across multiple international markets.”

Masterchem CEO Piotr Wasilewski said: “I am proud that our coherent, and consistently implemented strategy, of building a leading regional packaging producer, characterized by high technological and qualitative culture has been recognized.”

In May this year, Logoplaste purchased a bottle blow moulding production facility in Wrexham, UK from Tomlinsons, a UK-based family-owned dairy firm.

The transaction is expected to benefit both businesses, where Tomlinsons gains focus on its growing dairy operations, while Logoplaste adds its expertise in rigid plastic packaging to the Wrexham bottling plant.

Currently, Logoplaste manages 63 factories with locations in 16 nations and more than 2,100 employees in Brazil, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Italy, Poland, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Ukraine, the UK, the US and Vietnam.