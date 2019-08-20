The Spectrum 4.0 is designed to optimise label printing from mobile devices and offers enhanced usability

Enterprise labelling and artwork management solutions firm Loftware has launched Loftware Spectrum 4.0, an upgraded version of its enterprise labelling solution, designed to optimise label printing from mobile devices.

Optimised for mobile devices, including iOS, the Spectrum 4.0 features new HTML5 user interface (UI) designed to offer enhanced usability.

In addition to streamlining global labelling processes by allowing users to design label printing applications purpose-built for mobile devices, Spectrum 4.0 leverages the company’s DaVinci feature to offer powerful label comparison to speed label design and review.

Additionally, the upgraded solution enables customers to configure and run applications for various labelling and non-labelling associated activities such as printing labels, tracking a print job status, and performing other functions, using the new UI combined with Spectrum’s Application Architect feature.

It also allows customers to access and run other applications outside the Spectrum interface.

Loftware product management vice-president Josh Roffman said: “Loftware’s end-to-end digital platform is redefining how enterprises create, manage and print complex labelling and packaging artwork and scale across their operations.

“With this new release, we extend our leadership by offering the next level of user experience along with innovative capabilities that only Loftware can provide.”

Loftware said that the Spectrum 4.0 adds an enhanced barcode wizard which streamlines creation and management of barcodes, including GS1 endorsed barcodes.

The Spectrum’s barcode wizard helps label designers in saving time and ensure accuracy by guiding them through the necessary steps to generate industry-standard barcodes.

Additionally, Spectrum 4.0 provides enhancements to the configurable REST API, further expanding Spectrum’s extensive web services capabilities. It also offers expanded support for high-resolution scalable vector graphics.

Spectrum 4.0 also maximises user productivity by offering new colours and styles, and a redesigned user workspace.

Loftware’ solutions are integrated with SAP, Oracle and other enterprise applications to produce barcode labels, documents, RFID smart tags and packaging artwork.