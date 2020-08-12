The new enterprise labeling maturity model will provide a methodology to assess the current effectiveness of a company's enterprise labeling

The new enterprise labeling maturity model has been designed to asses labeling efficiency. (Credit: PDPhotos from Pixabay)

Enterprise labeling and artwork management solutions provider Loftware has introduced a new enterprise labeling maturity model to evaluate labeling efficiency.

The new enterprise labeling maturity model will provide a methodology for the assessment of the current effectiveness of a company’s enterprise labeling.

The interactive framework determines capabilities and processes over five specific stages of maturity, as well as offers companies with a roadmap for continuous improvement in labeling across their supply chains and global operations.

Loftware’s new model helps companies to screen and better study the impact of their current labeling efforts

Companies can use the new model to screen and better study the impact of their current labeling efforts, helping managers to frame a comprehensive enterprise labeling improvement plan.

The framework includes five progressive stages of maturity based on criteria referred to as dimensions. The nine dimensions comprise of essential labeling components such as standardisation, automation, ownership, printing and output, and compliance.

The new model drafts a progression of five definite stages ranging from limited labeling capability and processes to comprehensive. The stages include react, manage, integrate, orchestrate and extend.

The reactionary stage allows to manually drive siloed initiatives, while the managing stage helps companies to proactively manage and plan labeling, and the integration stage allows to incorporate labeling with data sources to increase accuracy and consistency.

The orchestrate stage helps companies to standardise and centralise labeling across the organisation, while the extended stage enables to optimise and extend labeling and labeling processes beyond the organisation to suppliers and business partners.

Loftware president and CEO Robert O’Connor, Jr said: “Every company is different in terms of their global requirements and ability to support evolving business demands.

“This model offers all companies a framework for the key steps needed to progress to the next stage of labeling competency and realize the associated business benefits and financial returns.”

In August 2019, Loftware launched Loftware Spectrum 4.0, an upgraded version of its enterprise labeling solution, designed to optimise label printing from mobile devices.