Lo-Col, the cheese made with your heart in mind, launches first new pack design for 10 years and a reinvigorated approach

Image: Lo-Col cheese new pack design. Photo: courtesy of Lo-Col.

Coinciding with a year of continuous health and wellbeing focus and with rates of diabetes and high blood pressure still rising in the UK, Lo-Col, the cheese that is proven to reduce cholesterol, will unveil a new look this summer; reminding consumers that it is the only cheese available which actively reduces cholesterol.

Following an extensive development process, involving customer consultation the new re-brand is being unveiled this week across nationwide retailers Waitrose, Sainsburys and Booths; and is the first re-design since launch in 2010.

The updated fresh packaging features a bright green coloured background symbolising nature, health and well-being. The addition of green plant leaves sitting in the midst of the brand name, represents the naturally high levels of plant sterols found within Lo-Col. The red heart cut-out design on the pack conveys the low cholesterol benefits and help lowering the risk of diabetes, and the slogan ‘Heartily Healthy’ reinforces the products health benefits and a real care for consumers who have raised or abnormal levels of cholesterol.

Dr Stephen May bio-chemist and Lo-Col director states: “We wanted to ensure our new design was representative of what our customers were looking for, the healthiest cheese on the block. From launch over 16 years ago we have been applauded for innovation,offering the nation with high cholesterol a way of still enjoying cheese, and even winning the Queens Award for Industry, presented by Her Majesty The Queen. The design evolution is the next stage of our journey.

We are the only offering in the cheese category that promises to help reduce cholesterol and aid diabetes issues, and our refreshed brand strategy has consumers at the heart. Our delicious cholesterol reducing cheese has 75% less saturated fat than full fat cheddar, and the fresh re-designed packaging hopefully conveys these positive benefits and how those who are watching their cholesterol can still enjoy fine tasting cheese.”

The launch of the new packaging will be supported by a new website, instore promotions and an upweighted consumer, business and influencer communication campaign targeting the over healthy 50+ audience.

The award-winning recipe, made from skimmed milk and specially refined maize oil which is naturally high in plant sterols and polyunsaturated fats, both of which are known to reduce cholesterol. The cheese is manufactured at the world renown Wensleydale Creameries in North Yorkshire and is distributed nationwide and now globally by award-wining Bradbury’s Cheese, with over 130 years in the industry.

Source: Company Press Release