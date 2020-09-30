The transaction integrates Hampden’s wide array of laminating, sheeting, coating & embossing capabilities with LLFlex’s packaging business

LLFlex intends to boost consumer packaging offerings with the acquisition of Hampden Papers. (Credit: LLFlex)

LLFlex, a US-based packaging materials and industrial laminate solutions provider, has acquired the assets of Hampden Papers, a premium materials converter, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal combines the Hampden’s wide array of laminating, sheeting, coating & embossing capabilities with LLFlex’s packaging business to provide an expanded portfolio of foil, film, holographic, metallized, paper and paperboard packaging material solutions to customers.

LLFlex said that the combination results in the creation of one of the largest suppliers of coated and laminated substrates for packaging in North America.

LLFlex packaging segment director Kelley Stearman said: “Hampden Paper’s expertise and focus on quality are a perfect complement to LLFlex’s core strengths and proud heritage of supplying high quality, value-added packaging materials for consumer products.

“We are excited about our expanded portfolio of product offerings and the packaging solutions that our new company will bring to customers.”

LLFlex seeks to expand footprint in a wide range of packaging niches

The acquisition forms part of LLFlex’s plan to expand its footprint in a wide range of packaging niches, including various paper, premium laminated carton board for health & beauty products, film and foil-based packaging for food & beverage, and transfer-metalised paper and board for sustainable packaging solutions.

LLFlex CEO Victor Dixon said: “Working closely with the owners and executives of Hampden Papers has allowed us to create this unique combination of assets, capabilities, expertise and unparalleled commitment to our customers.

“We are very proud and excited to carry forward the Hampden legacy and history by combining these foundations with the growing portfolio of LLFlex packaging material solutions.”

Earlier this year, LLFLex launched new 73,500ft² fully integrated manufacturing facility in High Point, North Carolina in the US. The site is planned to be fully operational in the fourth quarter of this year.