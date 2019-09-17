The Liviri Shuttle durable and reusable insulated boxes have been designed to solve the inefficiencies of e-commerce grocers

Image: The lightweight, durable and insulated Liviri Shuttle boxes have been designed to minimise the use of single-use packaging. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Liviri.

Liviri has introduced new durable and reusable insulated boxes to meet the requirements of the e-commerce grocers.

The new lightweight, durable and insulated Liviri Shuttle boxes have been designed for reuse and minimise the use of single-use packaging.

At present, the company is using Shuttle products in active pilot programmes with some of the major national grocers.

The new product models comprise of a version designed for in-store click and collect pickup, as well as a durable option designed to handle the difficulties of last-mile home delivery.

The cooling options and content configuration of the new products can be customised. It is machine washable for rapid consistent cleaning and sanitisation.

According to the company, the grocery store’s staff collect orders and stage them across refrigerated, frozen and ambient temperature zones waiting for pickup.

If at-home delivery is opted, the retailer has to schedule attended deliveries through a refrigerated truck or contract delivery driver at a when the consumer is available at home. These methods are inefficient, labour-intensive and expensive, said Liviri.

Liviri Shuttle is claimed to simplify the experience and minimises the need for cold storage or refrigerated trucks with a reusable design, which helps keep contents in the safe temperature zone for around 12 hours and open the door to unattended deliveries based on the most efficient route for delivery drivers.

In April this year, Liviri introduced a durable, insulated and reusable shipping container designed meal kits and perishables such as meat, seafood, produce and juices.

Liviri CEO Jim Parke said: “Last-mile considerations, whether for in-store pickup or at-home delivery, have exploded onto the scene in the grocery world.

“But it’s an inefficient and expensive model. Shuttle was designed to streamline the process and protect temperature-sensitive items while fitting into and enhancing the cold chain logistics systems currently in place at the store level.”

