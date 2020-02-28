The combined companies will manage 35 manufacturing facilities with a global workforce of around 3,000 employees

Liquibox has completed the acquisition of DS Smith’s plastic division (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Liquibox, a portfolio company of Olympus Partners and provider of sustainable packaging solutions, has completed the acquisition of DS Smith’s plastic division.

In March 2019, Liqui-Box first agreed to acquire DS Smith Plastics for an enterprise value of around $585m.

In October 2019, Liqui-Box agreed to sell its bag-in-box business to Peak Packaging. The deal complies with the requirements of the UK’s Competition and Market Authority (CMA) over the proposed acquisition of DS Smith’s flexible and rigid plastic packaging division.

DS Smith Plastics includes both rigid and flexible packaging businesses

DS Smith Plastics is comprised of both rigid and flexible packaging businesses. Its Rapak and Worldwide Dispenser businesses will enable Liqui-Box to expand its design capabilities and service platform to better serve its customers.

The combined companies will operate 35 manufacturing facilities with a global workforce of around 3,000 employees.

The acquired flexible packaging and Worldwide Dispensers businesses will be integrated into the Liquibox brand.

DS Smith’s flexible packaging businesses will allow Liquibox to further expand its value proposition in emerging growth markets such as coffee, tea, water and aseptic packaging.

The Worldwide Dispensers includes custom engineered fitments, which will enable Liquibox to advance its dispensing technologies for both rigid and flexible packaging.

The rigid businesses of acquired division for extruded products, injection moulded products and foam products will be separated into three newly branded and independently operated businesses.

Liquibox has named the new businesses as Corplex, DW Reusables and Engineered Foam Products.

Liquibox CEO Ken Swanson said: “The new structure and brand identity of these businesses further supports our strategy and commitment to lead the way with sustainable packaging solutions.

“Our best-in-class converting and moulding equipment, coupled with further advancements in materials and design will be a big benefit to our customers. We’re excited to unlock additional value through an expanded range of film, bag and dispensing fitments, our best-in-class filler solutions and an expanded global reach.”

Based in Richmond of Virginia, Liquibox offers flexible liquid packaging and dispensing solutions to its customers.