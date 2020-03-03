The sustainable platform, dubbed Mini Engine Platform, features new actuator designs that are made from post-consumer resin, a material created using recycled plastic waste

Lindal Group has launched a Mini Engine Platform that helps products reach the market quickly. (Credit: LINDAL Group)

Lindal Group, a German aerosol dispensing packaging specialist, has launched a new sustainable platform, dubbed Mini Engine Platform, which helps products reach the market faster.

The new sustainable platform provides a smart and flexible way to improve packaging sustainability and allows new actuator designs to reach the market quickly.

The Mini Engine Platform, which was officially launched at ADF Paris in January this year, features new actuator designs that are made from post-consumer resin (PCR), a material created using recycled plastic waste.

The technology, which is patent-pending, functions by splitting a one-piece actuator into two parts; an outer body that is made from 100% PCR and a ‘Mini Engine’, which is located inside and is designed for optimum spray performance.

Lindal Group said that the current manufacturing technology can be reused to develop the platform, allowing simple adoption.

Lindal Group marketing manager Kashif Choudhry said: “Sustainability is obviously very important to our customers, and thanks to the Mini Engine’s credentials, businesses can make a positive environmental difference.

“The platform’s launch has been, and continues to be, an exciting time for us, and were bowled over by the response the Mini Engine received at ADF Paris.”

The actuators are available in several colours and stock designs

The German firm said that the outer body of the actuator can be adapted for the standard can diameters ranging from 35 to 65mm and larger.

The actuators are available in many different colours and stock designs and can be customised as per specific customer designs.

Choudhry added: “The Mini Engine Platform’s versatility makes it effective across a vast spectrum of product designs and applications.

“Coupled with the reduction in product development time, enabling a faster time to market, we believe the platform is universally appealing.”

