The new 35mm Olive actuator has been designed as an alternative to Lindal’s Cozy actuator

Lindal has launched a new Olive actuator for oil-based applications. (Credit: LINDAL Group Holding GmbH)

German aerosol dispensing packaging specialist Lindal Group has introduced a new actuator suitable for oil-based applications.

Designed as an alternative to Lindal’s Cozy actuator, the new 35mm Olive actuator can be mainly used in food applications such as edible oils.

The new Olive actuator is provided with an oil insert

Available with an oil insert, the new Olive actuator is provided with a TPE (thermoplastic elastomers) finger pad similar to the Cozy actuator.

The new 35mm actuator, which is compatible with Lindal’s Cozy overcap, can be used with the LI valve and Male Bag-On-Valve.

The TPE material will help provide the soft-touch grip needed for stiff dispensing. It is available in various colours for specific projects.

Lindal Group marketing manager Kashif Choudhry said: “The launch of Olive has been driven from research and feedback from our customers, which has led us to further enhance our product portfolio when it comes to food applications.

“We have seen Cozy become immensely popular over the last few years and it has clearly defined itself as the market-leading actuator for oil applications. The new launch mirrors the demand for this kind of product and reflects our objective to keep on supplying what our customers need.”

In March this year, Lindal launched a new sustainable platform, dubbed Mini Engine Platform, which helps products reach the market faster.

Based in Hamburg, Lindal Group is engaged in the designing, manufacturing and selling of valves, actuators and spray caps used in aerosol products.

With subsidiaries and licensees in over 15 countries across Europe, Asia and the Americas, Lindal offers advanced dispensing solutions for the cosmetics, household, pharmaceuticals, food and technical industries.