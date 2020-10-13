The new 52mm Teo actuator is suitable for both personal care and home care applications such as body sprays, air fresheners or fabric care products

Lindal introduces new consumer-friendly actuator for personal care products. (Credit: LINDAL Group.)

Lindal Group, a German aerosol dispensing packaging specialist, has introduced a new consumer-friendly actuator for the personal care market.

The new 52mm Teo actuator with universal design is suitable for both personal care and home care applications such as body sprays, air fresheners or fabric care products.

It is a mono or bi-colour material with upper part gloss and lower part matt finished surfaces that provide a modern and aesthetically pleasing look.

Lindal Group marketing manager Kashif Choudhry said: “Lindal currently has a wide product offering for the personal care market segment.

“This launch allows us to offer another contemporary-looking actuator and build on that strong foundation.”

Teo actuator is suitable for any 52mm Tinplate or 53mm aluminium transfer can

The company said that the new 52mm actuator is compatible with its wide range of male valves and Bag-on-valves. Also, Teo actuator is suitable for any 52mm Tinplate or 53mm aluminium transfer can available in the market.

Choudhry added: “We have rejuvenated the design of a typical spray cap actuator by incorporating a Matt skirt with gloss upper body.

“This has given us Teo, a much more modern, fresh and sleek looking product. Teo is also compatible with Lindal’s insert technology, allowing our customers to tailor the spray performance in order to meet their requirements.”

Last month, the German packaging firm launched a new actuator designed predominantly for food applications such as edible oils.

Suitable for oil-based applications, the new 35mm Olive actuator is available as an alternative to the company’s Cozy actuator.

The Olive actuator features a TPE (thermoplastic elastomers) finger pad similar to the Cozy actuator and is available with an oil insert.